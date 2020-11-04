Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom IDEAL Capital Group has sold the 237-unit Oak View Apartments in Visalia, Calif, for $425 million, or $179,324/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller The buyer was not identified The 48-building property, which sits on 1646 acres...
Multi-Housing News Summit Communities has bought the 230-unit Highland Way Apartments in Northglenn, Colo, for $406 million, or $176,521/unit The Denver real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 11310 Melody Drive, from Avanti...
Safehold Inc, which has grown to $3 billion of assets since its inception roughly three years ago, is aiming to double in size in the coming three years Property owners have become more comfortable with the concept of carving their properties into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashcroft Capital has paid $555 million, or $124,161/unit, for the 447-unit Eagle Crest apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The New York real estate investment firm bought the complex...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management has paid $200 million, or $296,296/unit, for 48 apartment properties with a combined 675 units in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from the Orbach Group Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal...
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...
Rentvcom Lane Partners has bought the 313,700-square-foot Fujitsu Campus office complex in Sunnyvale, Calif, for $104 million, or $33153/sf The Menlo Park, Calif, real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, which sits on 26...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has bought the 144-unit Villas at Fort Mill apartments in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $27 million, or $187,500/sf The Columbia, SC, company acquired the property, at 1069 Chateau Crossing Drive in Fort...
Orlando Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has paid $20 million, or about $15625/sf, for 222 South Orange Ave, a 128,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla, The Atlanta REIT purchased the 10-story property from...