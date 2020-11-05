Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK has provided $1992 million of construction financing to fund the first phase of the Fenton mixed-use development in Cary, NC, some eight miles west of Raleigh, NC JLL arranged the loan, which a...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $284 million of financing against Legacy Crossing, a 408-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb The loan was used by the property’s owner, Vukota Capital Management of Greenwood Village,...
Hotel performance has remained volatile, with the national occupancy rate slipping to 444 percent for the week through Oct 31 from 48 percent the week before, according to STR Occupancy had been slowly, but steadily improving for much of the summer,...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined last month by 14 percent to $5558 billion, marking its first decline in eight months, according to Trepp LLC The decline, which was led by the retail and hotel sectors, might be temporary as...
Dwight Capital has provided $2735 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 289-unit Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg, SC The property, at 1800 Drayton Road, was developed on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $627 million distressed loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis received a winning bid of $171 million at an auction conducted in recent days on the Ten-X Commercial...