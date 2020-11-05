Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $284 million of financing against Legacy Crossing, a 408-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb The loan was used by the property’s owner, Vukota Capital Management of Greenwood Village,...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined last month by 14 percent to $5558 billion, marking its first decline in eight months, according to Trepp LLC The decline, which was led by the retail and hotel sectors, might be temporary as...
Dwight Capital has provided $2735 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 289-unit Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg, SC The property, at 1800 Drayton Road, was developed on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $627 million distressed loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis received a winning bid of $171 million at an auction conducted in recent days on the Ten-X Commercial...
Parkview Financial has provided $373 million of financing for the construction of a 112-unit apartment property in Los Angeles’ Elysian Valley neighborhood The property will be comprised of four adjacent three-story buildings on Allesandro...
MetLife Investment Management has provided $44 million of financing against 20 Guest St, a 228,912-square-foot creative-office building in Boston that recently was acquired for $72 million by a venture of Griffith Properties and Artemis Real Estate...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...
Ladder Capital Corp, which made an effort to de-leverage its business following the coronavirus pandemic, has continued to build up its cash balances as it gears up to take advantage of opportunities as they arise The mortgage REIT had $8758 million...