Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Auerbach Funds, Elevation Real Estate Group and Beechmont Acquisitions has paid $108 million, or $13020/sf, for the 82,968-square-foot Parc Place @ Short Pump retail center in Richmond, Va The venture bought the property, at 11736 and...
Multi-Housing News Standard Cos has bought the 61-unit Villa Raymond apartments in Pasadena, Calif, for $312 million, or $511,475/unit The Los Angeles investment company purchased the senior-living property, at 455 North Raymond Ave, from Inside...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell two hotels with 737 rooms in Massachusetts and Texas in separate deals for a combined $183 million The Orlando, Fla, REIT is selling the 492-room...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has purchased View at Fort Worth, a 300-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed The property, which opened two years ago at 1852 North Eastside...
Dallas Morning News Local investor BRI RCIP LLC has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling more than 175,000 square feet in the Dallas area for an undisclosed price An unidentified Texas investor was the seller Marcus & Millichap...
Dallas Business Journal Exeter Property Group has purchased a 796,566-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company acquired the vacant industrial building, at 2601 Petty Place, from Scannell Properties of...
Rentvcom IDEAL Capital Group has sold the 237-unit Oak View Apartments in Visalia, Calif, for $425 million, or $179,324/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller The buyer was not identified The 48-building property, which sits on 1646 acres...
Multi-Housing News Summit Communities has bought the 230-unit Highland Way Apartments in Northglenn, Colo, for $406 million, or $176,521/unit The Denver real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 11310 Melody Drive, from Avanti...
Liberty Properties LLC has paid $50 million, or just more than $21551/sf, for the 232,000-square-foot office building at 44 Whippany Road in Morristown, NJ The affiliate of Opal Holdings of New York bought the three-story building, roughly 35 miles...