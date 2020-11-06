Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Caruthers Cos has paid $145 million, or $436,747/unit, for the 332-unit DelRay Towers apartment property in Alexandria, Va It bought the 14-story building from UDR Inc, a Highlands Ranch,...
Bisnow Adam Asset Management has paid $325 million, or about $49242/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot office and retail property at 1301-1317 Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, DC The London company, which invests on behalf of the Qatari royal family,...
South Florida Business Journal The Palms at Davie, a 340-unit apartment property in south Florida has sold for $791 million, or about $232,647/unit Black Creek Group of Denver bought the complex from an affiliate of CIM Group of Los Angeles The...
South Florida Business Journal Badia Spices has bought a 312,456-square-foot warehouse at 2200 NW 112th Ave in Sweetwater, Fla, for $44 million, or about $14082/sf The family-owned manufacturer of spices, seasonings, marinades and sauces bought the...
South Florida Business Journal A Delaware-registered company has paid $162 million, or about $14224/sf, for a 113,891-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla Members of the Rincon family sold the industrial property, which sits on six acres at 1910 NW...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US LLC has paid $114 million, or $165,700/unit, for the 688-unit Trellis at the Lakes Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The St Petersburg property investor, which invests in US real estate on behalf...
The NHP Foundation has paid $562 million, or $258,986/unit, for the 217-unit Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The 19-building property, mostly along Elm Hill Avenue, between Crawford and Georgia streets, was purchased...
Dallas Morning News JPI has sold the 387-unit Jefferson Promenade in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer sold the five-story property, at 555 Promenade Parkway, to Lone Star Funds, also of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Scout Capital Partners has bought a cold-storage facility with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Miami company purchased the multi-building industrial property, which sits on more than 50...