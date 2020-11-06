Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US LLC has paid $114 million, or $165,700/unit, for the 688-unit Trellis at the Lakes Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The St Petersburg property investor, which invests in US real estate on behalf...
Dallas Morning News JPI has sold the 387-unit Jefferson Promenade in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer sold the five-story property, at 555 Promenade Parkway, to Lone Star Funds, also of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Scout Capital Partners has bought a cold-storage facility with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Miami company purchased the multi-building industrial property, which sits on more than 50...
Eagle Four Partners has paid $216 million, or $406,105/room, for the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The Newport Beach investment company bought the property from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, a Bethesda, Md, REIT that had owned it...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK has provided $1992 million of construction financing to fund the first phase of the Fenton mixed-use development in Cary, NC, some eight miles west of Raleigh, NC JLL arranged the loan, which a...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...