Dallas Business Journal Thryv Holdings is offering for sublease its entire 340,566-square-foot campus near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas marketing management and software company has hired Younger Partners as the listing...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Hotel performance has remained volatile, with the national occupancy rate slipping to 444 percent for the week through Oct 31 from 48 percent the week before, according to STR Occupancy had been slowly, but steadily improving for much of the summer,...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...
Commercial Observer Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 311,796 square feet of industrial space at 280 Richards St in Brooklyn, NY CBRE brokered the lease, which is for 20 years The online retail giant will take its space at the Red Hoek Point...
Dallas Business Journal Lennox Industries has renewed its lease for 252,187 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the property, at 2051 McKenzie Drive, and was represented in the...
Boston Real Estate Times Polar Beverages has signed a lease to fully occupy the 98,782-square-foot industrial building at 53 Millbrook St in Worcester, Mass The property sits on a 47-acre site at the intersection of interstates 190 and 290 Polar...