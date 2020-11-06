Log In or Subscribe to read more
The NHP Foundation has paid $562 million, or $258,986/unit, for the 217-unit Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The 19-building property, mostly along Elm Hill Avenue, between Crawford and Georgia streets, was purchased...
Dallas Morning News JPI has sold the 387-unit Jefferson Promenade in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer sold the five-story property, at 555 Promenade Parkway, to Lone Star Funds, also of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Scout Capital Partners has bought a cold-storage facility with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Miami company purchased the multi-building industrial property, which sits on more than 50...
Eagle Four Partners has paid $216 million, or $406,105/room, for the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The Newport Beach investment company bought the property from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, a Bethesda, Md, REIT that had owned it...
A venture of Auerbach Funds, Elevation Real Estate Group and Beechmont Acquisitions has paid $108 million, or $13020/sf, for the 82,968-square-foot Parc Place @ Short Pump retail center in Richmond, Va The venture bought the property, at 11736 and...
Multi-Housing News Standard Cos has bought the 61-unit Villa Raymond apartments in Pasadena, Calif, for $312 million, or $511,475/unit The Los Angeles investment company purchased the senior-living property, at 455 North Raymond Ave, from Inside...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell two hotels with 737 rooms in Massachusetts and Texas in separate deals for a combined $183 million The Orlando, Fla, REIT is selling the 492-room...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has purchased View at Fort Worth, a 300-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed The property, which opened two years ago at 1852 North Eastside...
Dallas Morning News Local investor BRI RCIP LLC has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling more than 175,000 square feet in the Dallas area for an undisclosed price An unidentified Texas investor was the seller Marcus & Millichap...