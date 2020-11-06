Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US LLC has paid $114 million, or $165,700/unit, for the 688-unit Trellis at the Lakes Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The St Petersburg property investor, which invests in US real estate on behalf...
The NHP Foundation has paid $562 million, or $258,986/unit, for the 217-unit Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The 19-building property, mostly along Elm Hill Avenue, between Crawford and Georgia streets, was purchased...
Dallas Business Journal Thryv Holdings is offering for sublease its entire 340,566-square-foot campus near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas marketing management and software company has hired Younger Partners as the listing...
Dallas Morning News Scout Capital Partners has bought a cold-storage facility with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Miami company purchased the multi-building industrial property, which sits on more than 50...
Eagle Four Partners has paid $216 million, or $406,105/room, for the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The Newport Beach investment company bought the property from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, a Bethesda, Md, REIT that had owned it...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...
A venture of Auerbach Funds, Elevation Real Estate Group and Beechmont Acquisitions has paid $108 million, or $13020/sf, for the 82,968-square-foot Parc Place @ Short Pump retail center in Richmond, Va The venture bought the property, at 11736 and...
Multi-Housing News Standard Cos has bought the 61-unit Villa Raymond apartments in Pasadena, Calif, for $312 million, or $511,475/unit The Los Angeles investment company purchased the senior-living property, at 455 North Raymond Ave, from Inside...