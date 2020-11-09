Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lincoln Advisors has paid $240 million for a portfolio of 11 medical-office properties with 474,100 square feet in eight states The investment management arm of Lincoln Property Co of Dallas bought the portfolio from a venture of Sanders Trust of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Wildwood Ridge Apartments, a 546-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $1135 million, or about $207,875/unit The San Francisco private investment company bought the complex, at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Passco Cos has paid $76 million, or about $222,874/unit, for the 341-unit Tapestry Cypress Creek apartments in Land O’Lakes, Fla, about 20 miles north of Tampa, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Praxis Capital has paid $328 million, or $124,129/unit, for the 264-unit Grand Pavilion apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Santa Rosa, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 3110 Grand Pavilion...
Multi-Housing News Timberland Partners has bought the 205-unit Preserve on Maine apartment property in Rochester, Minn, for $385 million, or $187,805/unit The Minneapolis real estate investment company purchased the two-building complex, on four...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has bought a 63,700-square-foot industrial property at 15505 and 15601 South Avalon Blvd in Gardena, Calif, for $155 million, or $24333/sf The Brentwood, Calif, real estate investment company plans to replace...
Dallas CityBizList A venture that includes a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald and CAF Management has bought the 444-unit Station at MacArthur apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has bought Creekview Corporate Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, investor purchased the property, at Greenville and Lookout Drive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Caruthers Cos has paid $145 million, or $436,747/unit, for the 332-unit DelRay Towers apartment property in Alexandria, Va It bought the 14-story building from UDR Inc, a Highlands Ranch,...