Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer True North Management Group is offering for sale the 209,904-square-foot Calverton Tower office building in Beltsville, Md, some 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC The White Plains, NY, company has hired Transwestern to market...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...
Dallas Morning News IDI Logistics is planning to build a 373,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Atlanta developer plans to build the industrial project on North Long Prairie Creek Road near Interstate 635 If approved, it will be built on a...
Bisnow A venture of Lowe and USAA Real Estate is converting two office buildings in Alexandria, Va, into a 435-unit apartment property It expects to complete the project next year The buildings, at 3101 Park Center Drive and 4401 Ford Ave, will have...
Bisnow Adam Asset Management has paid $325 million, or about $49242/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot office and retail property at 1301-1317 Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, DC The London company, which invests on behalf of the Qatari royal family,...
Bisnow High Street Residential has filed plans to build a 230-unit apartment property at the corner of Seventh and P streets NW in Washington, DC The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow, expects to begin construction in September 2022 and...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...