Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...
Dallas CityBizList A venture that includes a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald and CAF Management has bought the 444-unit Station at MacArthur apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has bought Creekview Corporate Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, investor purchased the property, at Greenville and Lookout Drive...
Bisnow A venture of Lowe and USAA Real Estate is converting two office buildings in Alexandria, Va, into a 435-unit apartment property It expects to complete the project next year The buildings, at 3101 Park Center Drive and 4401 Ford Ave, will have...
Dallas Business Journal Thryv Holdings is offering for sublease its entire 340,566-square-foot campus near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas marketing management and software company has hired Younger Partners as the listing...
Dallas Morning News JPI has sold the 387-unit Jefferson Promenade in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer sold the five-story property, at 555 Promenade Parkway, to Lone Star Funds, also of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Scout Capital Partners has bought a cold-storage facility with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Miami company purchased the multi-building industrial property, which sits on more than 50...
Bisnow High Street Residential has filed plans to build a 230-unit apartment property at the corner of Seventh and P streets NW in Washington, DC The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow, expects to begin construction in September 2022 and...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...