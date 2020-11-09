Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lincoln Advisors has paid $240 million for a portfolio of 11 medical-office properties with 474,100 square feet in eight states The investment management arm of Lincoln Property Co of Dallas bought the portfolio from a venture of Sanders Trust of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McDowell Properties has paid $381 million, or $164,224/unit, for the 232-unit Quail Valley on Carmel apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Dallas multifamily specialist bought the complex from Ferncroft...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Steelbridge is offering for sale a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Evanston, Ill, company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which sits on 232 acres at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Wildwood Ridge Apartments, a 546-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $1135 million, or about $207,875/unit The San Francisco private investment company bought the complex, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Praxis Capital has paid $328 million, or $124,129/unit, for the 264-unit Grand Pavilion apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Santa Rosa, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 3110 Grand Pavilion...
Multi-Housing News Timberland Partners has bought the 205-unit Preserve on Maine apartment property in Rochester, Minn, for $385 million, or $187,805/unit The Minneapolis real estate investment company purchased the two-building complex, on four...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has bought a 63,700-square-foot industrial property at 15505 and 15601 South Avalon Blvd in Gardena, Calif, for $155 million, or $24333/sf The Brentwood, Calif, real estate investment company plans to replace...
Dallas CityBizList A venture that includes a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald and CAF Management has bought the 444-unit Station at MacArthur apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has bought Creekview Corporate Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, investor purchased the property, at Greenville and Lookout Drive...