Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Praxis Capital has paid $328 million, or $124,129/unit, for the 264-unit Grand Pavilion apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Santa Rosa, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 3110 Grand Pavilion...
Multi-Housing News Timberland Partners has bought the 205-unit Preserve on Maine apartment property in Rochester, Minn, for $385 million, or $187,805/unit The Minneapolis real estate investment company purchased the two-building complex, on four...
Dallas CityBizList A venture that includes a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald and CAF Management has bought the 444-unit Station at MacArthur apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has bought Creekview Corporate Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, investor purchased the property, at Greenville and Lookout Drive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Caruthers Cos has paid $145 million, or $436,747/unit, for the 332-unit DelRay Towers apartment property in Alexandria, Va It bought the 14-story building from UDR Inc, a Highlands Ranch,...
Triangle Business Journal Laulima Capital Investors has paid $537 million, or about $33563/sf, for a 160,000-square-foot office building in Durham, NC The Keith Corp sold the property, which sits on 125 acres at 2635 East Highway 54 It opened two...
Bisnow Adam Asset Management has paid $325 million, or about $49242/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot office and retail property at 1301-1317 Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, DC The London company, which invests on behalf of the Qatari royal family,...
South Florida Business Journal The Palms at Davie, a 340-unit apartment property in south Florida has sold for $791 million, or about $232,647/unit Black Creek Group of Denver bought the complex from an affiliate of CIM Group of Los Angeles The...
South Florida Business Journal Badia Spices has bought a 312,456-square-foot warehouse at 2200 NW 112th Ave in Sweetwater, Fla, for $44 million, or about $14082/sf The family-owned manufacturer of spices, seasonings, marinades and sauces bought the...