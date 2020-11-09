Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Bozzuto Development has proposed building an 83-unit apartment property in downtown Bethesda, Md The building, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Cheltenham Drive, would replace a single-story car repair shop The...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Steelbridge is offering for sale a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Evanston, Ill, company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which sits on 232 acres at...
Bisnow A venture of Lowe and USAA Real Estate is converting two office buildings in Alexandria, Va, into a 435-unit apartment property It expects to complete the project next year The buildings, at 3101 Park Center Drive and 4401 Ford Ave, will have...
Bisnow Adam Asset Management has paid $325 million, or about $49242/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot office and retail property at 1301-1317 Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, DC The London company, which invests on behalf of the Qatari royal family,...
Bisnow High Street Residential has filed plans to build a 230-unit apartment property at the corner of Seventh and P streets NW in Washington, DC The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow, expects to begin construction in September 2022 and...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
Bisnow Bank OZK has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 321-unit apartment project at 40 Patterson St NE in Washington, DC Monument Realty of Washington broke ground on the property last month and expects to complete it in the...
Washington Business Journal An affiliate of NSP Ventures Corp is offering for sale the 362,830-square-foot Judiciary Center office building in Washington, DC Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the property at 555 Fourth St NW The US...