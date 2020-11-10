Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Dallas Morning News S2 Residential has sold the Muse, a 712-unit apartment complex in Dallas The Dallas company sold the massive property, at 3035 West Pentagon Parkway, to a unit of Nitya Capital of Houston The sales price was not known Northmarq...
Dallas Morning News Conlon & Co has bought a 690,000-square-foot industrial property in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The distribution building sits off US Highway 67 and...
Washington Business Journal Bozzuto Development has proposed building an 83-unit apartment property in downtown Bethesda, Md The building, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Cheltenham Drive, would replace a single-story car repair shop The...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...
Dallas CityBizList A venture that includes a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald and CAF Management has bought the 444-unit Station at MacArthur apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News IDI Logistics is planning to build a 373,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Atlanta developer plans to build the industrial project on North Long Prairie Creek Road near Interstate 635 If approved, it will be built on a...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has bought Creekview Corporate Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, investor purchased the property, at Greenville and Lookout Drive...
Bisnow A venture of Lowe and USAA Real Estate is converting two office buildings in Alexandria, Va, into a 435-unit apartment property It expects to complete the project next year The buildings, at 3101 Park Center Drive and 4401 Ford Ave, will have...