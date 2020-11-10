Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management Inc is offering for sale a portfolio of 13 life-sciences properties with about 23 million square feet in Cambridge, Mass, Baltimore and Philadelphia The Toronto investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Crain’s Chicago Business Joe Mansueto, the founder of research company Morningstar Inc, is planning to buy the 215-room Waldorf Astoria Chicago for $54 million, or $251,163/room Mansueto is buying the property from a venture of Wanxiang America...
Commercial Observer True North Management Group is offering for sale the 209,904-square-foot Calverton Tower office building in Beltsville, Md, some 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC The White Plains, NY, company has hired Transwestern to market...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Steelbridge is offering for sale a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Evanston, Ill, company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which sits on 232 acres at...
Multi-Housing News Timberland Partners has bought the 205-unit Preserve on Maine apartment property in Rochester, Minn, for $385 million, or $187,805/unit The Minneapolis real estate investment company purchased the two-building complex, on four...
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
Washington Business Journal An affiliate of NSP Ventures Corp is offering for sale the 362,830-square-foot Judiciary Center office building in Washington, DC Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the property at 555 Fourth St NW The US...