Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Apartment Investment and Management Co is offering for sale the 190-unit Evanston Place apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Denver REIT, commonly referred to as Aimco, has owned the property,...
Commercial Observer True North Management Group is offering for sale the 209,904-square-foot Calverton Tower office building in Beltsville, Md, some 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC The White Plains, NY, company has hired Transwestern to market...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Steelbridge is offering for sale a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Evanston, Ill, company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which sits on 232 acres at...
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
Washington Business Journal An affiliate of NSP Ventures Corp is offering for sale the 362,830-square-foot Judiciary Center office building in Washington, DC Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the property at 555 Fourth St NW The US...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...
Crain’s New York Business Mitchell Holdings is offering for sale the 98-room Luxe Life Hotel in Manhattan The New York company acquired the property, at 19 West 31st St, in 2015 for $385 million when it was known as the Herald Square Hotel It...
The Real Deal A venture of Edge Fund Advisors and HSBC Alternative Investments is offering for sale the 11-million-square foot Four New York Plaza office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Dallas Business Journal Brookwood Financial Partners is offering for sale Heritage One and Two, a pair of office buildings with a combined 367,364 square feet in Dallas The Beverly, Mass, private equity firm has hired NKF to market the buildings at...