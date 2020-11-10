Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies is aiming to increase the size of its property portfolio five-fold in the coming five to seven years It'll stick to properties with heavy residential components and is aiming to expand its geographical reach The...
Crain’s New York Business Realterm has paid $28 million, or nearly $555/sf, for the 50,500-square-foot industrial property at 235 Gardner Ave in Brooklyn, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from Manya Operating Corp of Rockland...
Triangle Business Journal Passiveinvestingcom has paid $576 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Hudson Cary Weston Apartments, a 288-unit property in Cary, NC The Charleston, SC, company bought the property from Hudson Capital Properties, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Joe Mansueto, the founder of research company Morningstar Inc, is planning to buy the 215-room Waldorf Astoria Chicago for $54 million, or $251,163/room Mansueto is buying the property from a venture of Wanxiang America...
Dallas Morning News S2 Residential has sold the Muse, a 712-unit apartment complex in Dallas The Dallas company sold the massive property, at 3035 West Pentagon Parkway, to a unit of Nitya Capital of Houston The sales price was not known Northmarq...
Dallas Morning News Conlon & Co has bought a 690,000-square-foot industrial property in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The distribution building sits off US Highway 67 and...
Lincoln Advisors has paid $240 million for a portfolio of 11 medical-office properties with 474,100 square feet in eight states The investment management arm of Lincoln Property Co of Dallas bought the portfolio from a venture of Sanders Trust of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McDowell Properties has paid $381 million, or $164,224/unit, for the 232-unit Quail Valley on Carmel apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Dallas multifamily specialist bought the complex from Ferncroft...