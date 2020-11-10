Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have committed to fund a $125 billion debt package against the 16 million-square-foot Grace Building in midtown Manhattan The lender...
Citigroup has provided $125 million of financing against the 501,952-square-foot office property at 32-42 Broadway in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the owner of two-building complex, Cammeby's International Group, to retire $117 million of debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walden Galleria, a 16 million-square-foot shopping mall in Cheektowaga, NY, near Buffalo, NY, has been appraised at a value of $216 million, 64 percent less than the $600 million appraised value placed on...
Brookfield Property Partners, which owns 136 office and 122 retail properties, faces the maturity of $43 billion of mortgage debt against its retail properties through next year A total of $750 million of that comes due this year There's a risk that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $250 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 783-unit Meridian at Mt Vernon Triangle apartment complex in Washington, DC The 10-year loan allowed the two-building...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...
The NHP Foundation has paid $562 million, or $258,986/unit, for the 217-unit Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The 19-building property, mostly along Elm Hill Avenue, between Crawford and Georgia streets, was purchased...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...