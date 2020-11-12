Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has proposed building a pair of residential buildings with a combined 450 units in Dallas The Dallas developer is buying about three acres along Cedar Springs Road, near Throckmorton Street The project is being...
Austin Business Journal Titan Real Estate Development is building a 330,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Austin, Texas The project, which is being called NorthPark 35, is being built on nearly 150 acres near Interstate 35 and the...
Commercial Observer JCS Realty has secured $60 million of construction financing for the development of a 215-unit apartment project at 276 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY S3 Capital Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Dallas Morning News S2 Residential has sold the Muse, a 712-unit apartment complex in Dallas The Dallas company sold the massive property, at 3035 West Pentagon Parkway, to a unit of Nitya Capital of Houston The sales price was not known Northmarq...
Dallas Morning News Flaherty Development has proposed building a 650,000-square-foot industrial complex in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas The two-building property is being planned for a development site on US Highway 80, near...
Dallas Morning News Conlon & Co has bought a 690,000-square-foot industrial property in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The distribution building sits off US Highway 67 and...
Washington Business Journal Bozzuto Development has proposed building an 83-unit apartment property in downtown Bethesda, Md The building, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Cheltenham Drive, would replace a single-story car repair shop The...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...