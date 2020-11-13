Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow WRS Inc Real Estate Investments plans on redeveloping the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md, into a mixed-use project with retail and residential space The Mount Pleasant, SC, developer acquired the mall last year for $278 million The four...
Dallas Morning News NTS Realty Holdings LP has bought the 282-unit second phase of the Jefferson Texas Plaza apartment complex in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, investor bought the property from its developer, JPI of Dallas The sales price was not known...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Barvin Building Communities has bought Alta Trinity Green, a 324-unit apartment property in Dallas The Houston investor bought the complex from Wood Partners of Atlanta, which had developed it in a venture with...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has proposed building a pair of residential buildings with a combined 450 units in Dallas The Dallas developer is buying about three acres along Cedar Springs Road, near Throckmorton Street The project is being...
Austin Business Journal Titan Real Estate Development is building a 330,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Austin, Texas The project, which is being called NorthPark 35, is being built on nearly 150 acres near Interstate 35 and the...
Houston Business Journal VGXI Inc has broken ground on a 240,000-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of Conroe, Texas The medical contract manufacturer, which provides services for gene therapies and DNA vaccines, is developing...
Commercial Observer JCS Realty has secured $60 million of construction financing for the development of a 215-unit apartment project at 276 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY S3 Capital Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Dallas Morning News S2 Residential has sold the Muse, a 712-unit apartment complex in Dallas The Dallas company sold the massive property, at 3035 West Pentagon Parkway, to a unit of Nitya Capital of Houston The sales price was not known Northmarq...