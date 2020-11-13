Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 31 million-square-foot American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in northern New Jersey reopened last month, after being closed by state mandate in March, but it’s still operating...
REBusiness Online KeyBank Real Estate Capital and KeyBanc Capital Markets have assembled $41 million of capital for the Carnegie Tower at Fairfax, a 171-unit seniors-housing property in Cleveland The building receives Section 8 subsidies KeyBank...
Bisnow WRS Inc Real Estate Investments plans on redeveloping the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md, into a mixed-use project with retail and residential space The Mount Pleasant, SC, developer acquired the mall last year for $278 million The four...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Waterton has acquired a portfolio of four Atlanta-area apartment properties with 1,824 units from Strata Equity Group The acquisition more than triples Waterton’s Atlanta footprint to 2,400 units The four properties, whose purchase price could...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...