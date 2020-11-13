Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 31 million-square-foot American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in northern New Jersey reopened last month, after being closed by state mandate in March, but it’s still operating...
Commercial Observer Capital One has originated $513 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of seven apartment properties with a combined 3,227 units in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing,...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Brennan Investment Group and Investcorp has paid $743 million, or $7776/sf, for the 955,460-square-foot Regent O’Hare Business Center industrial complex in Chicago The venture bought the...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Waterton has acquired a portfolio of four Atlanta-area apartment properties with 1,824 units from Strata Equity Group The acquisition more than triples Waterton’s Atlanta footprint to 2,400 units The four properties, whose purchase price could...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...