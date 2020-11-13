Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Capital One has originated $513 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of seven apartment properties with a combined 3,227 units in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing,...
Dallas Morning News Johnson Development Associates Inc is developing a 129,450-square-foot industrial property in Arlington, Texas The Spartanburg, SC, company is building the property, dubbed Forum Commerce Center, on Arkansas Lane in the Great...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has proposed building a pair of residential buildings with a combined 450 units in Dallas The Dallas developer is buying about three acres along Cedar Springs Road, near Throckmorton Street The project is being...
Austin Business Journal Titan Real Estate Development is building a 330,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Austin, Texas The project, which is being called NorthPark 35, is being built on nearly 150 acres near Interstate 35 and the...
Houston Business Journal VGXI Inc has broken ground on a 240,000-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of Conroe, Texas The medical contract manufacturer, which provides services for gene therapies and DNA vaccines, is developing...
Commercial Observer JCS Realty has secured $60 million of construction financing for the development of a 215-unit apartment project at 276 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY S3 Capital Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Dallas Morning News Flaherty Development has proposed building a 650,000-square-foot industrial complex in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas The two-building property is being planned for a development site on US Highway 80, near...
Washington Business Journal Bozzuto Development has proposed building an 83-unit apartment property in downtown Bethesda, Md The building, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Cheltenham Drive, would replace a single-story car repair shop The...