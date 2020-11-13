Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to sell five hotels with 648 rooms and is planning additional sales in an effort to raise cash and reduce its $13 billion of debt The Philadelphia REIT is selling the...
Dallas Morning News NTS Realty Holdings LP has bought the 282-unit second phase of the Jefferson Texas Plaza apartment complex in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, investor bought the property from its developer, JPI of Dallas The sales price was not known...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Ochoa Development Corp has purchased 121 acres at 4185 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, a mile from the Las Vegas Strip, for $125 million It’s not known what the Henderson, Nev, developer plans for the site, but...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $1685 million for the development site at 380-420 E St in Boston The Pasadena, Calif, REIT acquired the site from Centerbridge Partners, a New York investment manager The site...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Barvin Building Communities has bought Alta Trinity Green, a 324-unit apartment property in Dallas The Houston investor bought the complex from Wood Partners of Atlanta, which had developed it in a venture with...
Charlotte Business Journal S2 Capital has bought the River Birch Apartments, a 394-unit complex in Charlotte, NC, for $64 million, or about $162,437/unit Northland Investment Group sold the property, which sits on 43 acres at 8200 River Birch Drive...
South Florida Business Journal DemeTech has paid $15 million, or about $9615/sf, for a 156,000-square-foot warehouse in Miami Lakes, Fla The company bought the industrial property, which sits on a 78-acre site at 5980 Miami Lakes Drive, in an effort...
Eskay Management has paid $354 million, or $96,196/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 368 units in Wilmington, NC The Lakewood Township, NJ, real estate investment firm bought the properties from Heritage Capital Group of Ridgewood,...