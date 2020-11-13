Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 31 million-square-foot American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in northern New Jersey reopened last month, after being closed by state mandate in March, but it’s still operating...
REBusiness Online KeyBank Real Estate Capital and KeyBanc Capital Markets have assembled $41 million of capital for the Carnegie Tower at Fairfax, a 171-unit seniors-housing property in Cleveland The building receives Section 8 subsidies KeyBank...
Commercial Observer Capital One has originated $513 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of seven apartment properties with a combined 3,227 units in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing,...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
Real Estate NJ A family office has sold the 120,000-square-foot retail building at 75 McLean Blvd in Paterson, NJ, for $34 million, or $283/sf Home Depot fully leases the property on a net-leased basis The buyer was not disclosed NKF Capital Markets...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $1685 million for the development site at 380-420 E St in Boston The Pasadena, Calif, REIT acquired the site from Centerbridge Partners, a New York investment manager The site...
The small-capitalization property market got hammered during the third quarter as small businesses shut their doors, many for good, as a result of government-mandated closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic Negative absorption for the year...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Commercial Observer JCS Realty has secured $60 million of construction financing for the development of a 215-unit apartment project at 276 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY S3 Capital Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian...