Log In or Subscribe to read more
A group of lenders led by Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, has provided $170 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and renovation of the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The loan helped facilitate the property's...
Wells Fargo Bank, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Axos Bank have committed to provide $125 billion of construction financing for the redevelopment of One Madison Ave in Manhattan The facility has a term of up to six years...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
The Real Deal The Related Cos has agreed to sell 1 Union Square South, a 240-unit apartment property in Manhattan, for $218 million, or about $908,333/unit A family office is buying the 27-story building in a deal that’s being brokered by...
Greystone has provided $5865 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 306-unit Amberton Townhomes in Naples, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the property’s owner, Embassy Group of Airmont, NY, which had...
Empire State Realty Trust Inc has secured $180 million of mortgage financing against the 542,047-square-foot office and retail building at 250 West 57th St in Manhattan Estreich & Co arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a coupon of 283 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 31 million-square-foot American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in northern New Jersey reopened last month, after being closed by state mandate in March, but it’s still operating...
REBusiness Online KeyBank Real Estate Capital and KeyBanc Capital Markets have assembled $41 million of capital for the Carnegie Tower at Fairfax, a 171-unit seniors-housing property in Cleveland The building receives Section 8 subsidies KeyBank...
Commercial Observer Capital One has originated $513 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of seven apartment properties with a combined 3,227 units in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing,...