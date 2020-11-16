Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...
Triangle Business Journal Grubb Ventures has paid $114 million, or about $17323/sf, for the 65,808-square-foot Crabtree Center office complex in Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on three acres at 4600 Marriott...
Triangle Business Journal Zaremba Group has bought Solis Brightleaf, a 192-unit apartment property in downtown Durham, NC, for $582 million, or $303,125/unit The Cleveland investor purchased the complex, on 15 acres at 1005 West Main St, from...
Triangle Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $409 million, or about $30880/sf, for the 132,449-square-foot Martin Brower/McDonalds Distribution Center in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC Oak Street Capital of Chicago sold...
Columbus Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought the 262,400-square-foot warehouse at 870 Claycraft Road in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Gahanna, Ohio, for $20 million or $7622/sf Eric Shea of NKF brokered the sale between Exeter, of...
The Real Deal The Related Cos has agreed to sell 1 Union Square South, a 240-unit apartment property in Manhattan, for $218 million, or about $908,333/unit A family office is buying the 27-story building in a deal that’s being brokered by...
Simon Property Group has once again struck an agreement to acquire Taubman Centers Inc The Indianapolis mall REIT, which in February had agreed to pay $5250 for every Taubman outstanding share, has reduced its proposed common-stock consideration by...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has purchased the Orange County Register printing plant at 625 North Grand Ave in Santa Ana, Calif, for $632 million The online retail giant has plans to demolish the existing building and replace it with a 112,500-square-foot...