Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...
Triangle Business Journal Grubb Ventures has paid $114 million, or about $17323/sf, for the 65,808-square-foot Crabtree Center office complex in Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on three acres at 4600 Marriott...
Triangle Business Journal Zaremba Group has bought Solis Brightleaf, a 192-unit apartment property in downtown Durham, NC, for $582 million, or $303,125/unit The Cleveland investor purchased the complex, on 15 acres at 1005 West Main St, from...
Triangle Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $409 million, or about $30880/sf, for the 132,449-square-foot Martin Brower/McDonalds Distribution Center in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC Oak Street Capital of Chicago sold...
Columbus Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought the 262,400-square-foot warehouse at 870 Claycraft Road in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Gahanna, Ohio, for $20 million or $7622/sf Eric Shea of NKF brokered the sale between Exeter, of...
Crain’s New York Business A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily halted the auction of four junior mezzanine loans that CIM Group had provided against four residential condominium buildings in Manhattan The ruling came after HFZ...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
Oak Coast Properties has paid $545 million, or $216,270/unit, for the 252-unit Retreat at Water’s Edge apartment property in Denver The acquisition marks the latest in a string of apartment purchases in the broad Denver area for Oak Coast, a...