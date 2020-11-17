Log In or Subscribe to read more
Simon Property Group has once again struck an agreement to acquire Taubman Centers Inc The Indianapolis mall REIT, which in February had agreed to pay $5250 for every Taubman outstanding share, has reduced its proposed common-stock consideration by...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT, which had announced its bankruptcy plan in August,...
Pennsylvania REIT has filed a prepackaged bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware The move is not a surprise as the Philadelphia REIT had warned last month that it might file if it couldn’t come to terms with...
Avanath Capital Management and MacFarlane Partners, investment managers that focus on affordable-housing and workforce apartment properties in the United States, have launched a REIT that will primarily invest in those properties located in...
Ladder Capital Corp, which made an effort to de-leverage its business following the coronavirus pandemic, has continued to build up its cash balances as it gears up to take advantage of opportunities as they arise The mortgage REIT had $8758 million...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to pay $12 billion for Simply Self Storage, a company owned by a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc Simply Self Storage owns more than 120 facilities with about 8 million square feet in...