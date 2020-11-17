Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban is planning to build a 32-story apartment property in downtown San Antonio The property has been proposed for a parking lot site at 305 Soledad St Plans call for 351 units and a 7,250-square-foot retail...
REBusiness Online Lincoln Property Co has purchased the 343,820-square-foot industrial property at 70-78 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas for $486 million, or $14135/sf The Dallas developer bought the complex from a partnership of Huntington...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $52 million, or $173/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Milford, Mass The New York REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
David M Brickman, 54, is stepping down from his position as chief executive of Freddie Mac, effective Jan 8 The agency gave no reason for his resignation, but Brickman previously had built Freddie’s multifamily operation into a well-oiled...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...
Triangle Business Journal Grubb Ventures has paid $114 million, or about $17323/sf, for the 65,808-square-foot Crabtree Center office complex in Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on three acres at 4600 Marriott...
Triangle Business Journal Zaremba Group has bought Solis Brightleaf, a 192-unit apartment property in downtown Durham, NC, for $582 million, or $303,125/unit The Cleveland investor purchased the complex, on 15 acres at 1005 West Main St, from...
Triangle Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $409 million, or about $30880/sf, for the 132,449-square-foot Martin Brower/McDonalds Distribution Center in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC Oak Street Capital of Chicago sold...