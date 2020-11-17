Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
Crain’s New York Business A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily halted the auction of four junior mezzanine loans that CIM Group had provided against four residential condominium buildings in Manhattan The ruling came after HFZ...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
The Real Deal The Related Cos has agreed to sell 1 Union Square South, a 240-unit apartment property in Manhattan, for $218 million, or about $908,333/unit A family office is buying the 27-story building in a deal that’s being brokered by...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to move into a 175,400-square-foot distribution center in Dallas early next year The industrial property, on Rock Quarry Road south of Interstate 30, will serve as a package-handling center for the...
Real Estate NJ A family office has sold the 120,000-square-foot retail building at 75 McLean Blvd in Paterson, NJ, for $34 million, or $283/sf Home Depot fully leases the property on a net-leased basis The buyer was not disclosed NKF Capital Markets...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $1685 million for the development site at 380-420 E St in Boston The Pasadena, Calif, REIT acquired the site from Centerbridge Partners, a New York investment manager The site...
The small-capitalization property market got hammered during the third quarter as small businesses shut their doors, many for good, as a result of government-mandated closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic Negative absorption for the year...