Tampa Bay Business Journal Otto Investment Group has paid $2216 million, or about $164,148/unit, for the West River Flats, a 135-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla The Clearwater, Fla, company bought the property, at 1545 Spruce Terrace, in a...
South Florida Business Journal The City of Miami Beach, Fla, is looking for developers to build up to 383,439 square feet of class-A office space It recently issued request for letters of intent for developers interested in the project The...
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban is planning to build a 32-story apartment property in downtown San Antonio The property has been proposed for a parking lot site at 305 Soledad St Plans call for 351 units and a 7,250-square-foot retail...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...
Triangle Business Journal Grubb Ventures has paid $114 million, or about $17323/sf, for the 65,808-square-foot Crabtree Center office complex in Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on three acres at 4600 Marriott...
Triangle Business Journal Zaremba Group has bought Solis Brightleaf, a 192-unit apartment property in downtown Durham, NC, for $582 million, or $303,125/unit The Cleveland investor purchased the complex, on 15 acres at 1005 West Main St, from...
Triangle Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $409 million, or about $30880/sf, for the 132,449-square-foot Martin Brower/McDonalds Distribution Center in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC Oak Street Capital of Chicago sold...