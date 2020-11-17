Log In or Subscribe to read more
Columbus Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought the 262,400-square-foot warehouse at 870 Claycraft Road in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Gahanna, Ohio, for $20 million or $7622/sf Eric Shea of NKF brokered the sale between Exeter, of...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Landmark Properties is offering for sale 4901 Searle Parkway, a 178,246-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Skokie, Ill JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the four-story property, which...
REBusiness Online KeyBank Real Estate Capital and KeyBanc Capital Markets have assembled $41 million of capital for the Carnegie Tower at Fairfax, a 171-unit seniors-housing property in Cleveland The building receives Section 8 subsidies KeyBank...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Brennan Investment Group and Investcorp has paid $743 million, or $7776/sf, for the 955,460-square-foot Regent O’Hare Business Center industrial complex in Chicago The venture bought the...
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management Inc is offering for sale a portfolio of 13 life-sciences properties with about 23 million square feet in Cambridge, Mass, Baltimore and Philadelphia The Toronto investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Crain’s Chicago Business Apartment Investment and Management Co is offering for sale the 190-unit Evanston Place apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Denver REIT, commonly referred to as Aimco, has owned the property,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Joe Mansueto, the founder of research company Morningstar Inc, is planning to buy the 215-room Waldorf Astoria Chicago for $54 million, or $251,163/room Mansueto is buying the property from a venture of Wanxiang America...