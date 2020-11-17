Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed furniture manufacturer has signed a lease to fully occupy the 308,550-square-foot industrial building at 481 Weston Canal Road in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of New York City Bridge Development Partners owns...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban is planning to build a 32-story apartment property in downtown San Antonio The property has been proposed for a parking lot site at 305 Soledad St Plans call for 351 units and a 7,250-square-foot retail...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Crain’s New York Business A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily halted the auction of four junior mezzanine loans that CIM Group had provided against four residential condominium buildings in Manhattan The ruling came after HFZ...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
The Real Deal The Related Cos has agreed to sell 1 Union Square South, a 240-unit apartment property in Manhattan, for $218 million, or about $908,333/unit A family office is buying the 27-story building in a deal that’s being brokered by...
Dallas Morning News Tritten Real Estate Partners has proposed converting the 300,000-square-foot Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The property, at 1717 East Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, Texas, was built in 1980,...
Dallas Morning News Hines is redeveloping the 80-unit Maple Terrace apartments in Dallas Uptown’ neighborhood into a mixed-use project Plans for the nearly 100-year-old property, at 3001 Maple Ave, call for a new 21-story apartment building...
Bisnow WRS Inc Real Estate Investments plans on redeveloping the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md, into a mixed-use project with retail and residential space The Mount Pleasant, SC, developer acquired the mall last year for $278 million The four...