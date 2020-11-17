Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial real estate companies are getting into the blank-check, or special-purpose acquisition, company business Both Tishman Speyer Properties and CBRE Group recently filed to raise equity for their respective SPACs, TS Innovation Acquisitions...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Otto Investment Group has paid $2216 million, or about $164,148/unit, for the West River Flats, a 135-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla The Clearwater, Fla, company bought the property, at 1545 Spruce Terrace, in a...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
REBusiness Online Lincoln Property Co has purchased the 343,820-square-foot industrial property at 70-78 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas for $486 million, or $14135/sf The Dallas developer bought the complex from a partnership of Huntington...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $52 million, or $173/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Milford, Mass The New York REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...
Triangle Business Journal Grubb Ventures has paid $114 million, or about $17323/sf, for the 65,808-square-foot Crabtree Center office complex in Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on three acres at 4600 Marriott...
Triangle Business Journal Zaremba Group has bought Solis Brightleaf, a 192-unit apartment property in downtown Durham, NC, for $582 million, or $303,125/unit The Cleveland investor purchased the complex, on 15 acres at 1005 West Main St, from...