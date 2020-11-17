Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Otto Investment Group has paid $2216 million, or about $164,148/unit, for the West River Flats, a 135-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla The Clearwater, Fla, company bought the property, at 1545 Spruce Terrace, in a...
Jadian Capital, a New York alternative investor that was formed three years ago by the former head of private real estate at Fir Tree Partners, has raised $650 million of equity commitments for its inaugural fund, Jadian Real Estate Fund I The...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has purchased the 288-unit Dunlap Falls apartments in Phoenix for $405 million, or $140,625/unit The Los Angeles company bought the property from Shefflin Investments of Montecito, Calif, which was represented by...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
REBusiness Online Lincoln Property Co has purchased the 343,820-square-foot industrial property at 70-78 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas for $486 million, or $14135/sf The Dallas developer bought the complex from a partnership of Huntington...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $52 million, or $173/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Milford, Mass The New York REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...
Triangle Business Journal Grubb Ventures has paid $114 million, or about $17323/sf, for the 65,808-square-foot Crabtree Center office complex in Raleigh, NC The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on three acres at 4600 Marriott...