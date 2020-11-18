Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $66 million of financing against six industrial properties with 591,349 square feet in New Jersey Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan, which was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield Four...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
David M Brickman, 54, is stepping down from his position as chief executive of Freddie Mac, effective Jan 8 The agency gave no reason for his resignation, but Brickman previously had built Freddie’s multifamily operation into a well-oiled...
A group of lenders led by Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, has provided $170 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and renovation of the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The loan helped facilitate the property's...
Wells Fargo Bank, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Axos Bank have committed to provide $125 billion of construction financing for the redevelopment of One Madison Ave in Manhattan The facility has a term of up to six years...
Crain’s New York Business A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily halted the auction of four junior mezzanine loans that CIM Group had provided against four residential condominium buildings in Manhattan The ruling came after HFZ...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
Greystone has provided $5865 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 306-unit Amberton Townhomes in Naples, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the property’s owner, Embassy Group of Airmont, NY, which had...