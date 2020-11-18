Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kansas City Business Journal Capital Management Inc is starting work on a two-hotel development in Kansas City, Mo The Overland Park, Kan, developer will build a nine-story Tribute Portfolio hotel with 175 rooms and seven story Aloft Hotel with 121...
Austin Business Journal CIM Group is planning to develop a 246,774-square-foot commercial building in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles developer purchased the project’s development site at 1300 East Fifth St last year The $26 million project...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp is planning to develop a large industrial project near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport The Charlotte company has proposed developing the property on about 156 acres south of Interstate 85, east...
South Florida Business Journal The City of Miami Beach, Fla, is looking for developers to build up to 383,439 square feet of class-A office space It recently issued request for letters of intent for developers interested in the project The...
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban is planning to build a 32-story apartment property in downtown San Antonio The property has been proposed for a parking lot site at 305 Soledad St Plans call for 351 units and a 7,250-square-foot retail...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to move into a 175,400-square-foot distribution center in Dallas early next year The industrial property, on Rock Quarry Road south of Interstate 30, will serve as a package-handling center for the...