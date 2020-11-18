Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE Global Investor has provided $30 million of mortgage financing for the 228,350-square-foot office building at 180 Park Ave in Florham Park, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which facilitated the property’s purchase by...
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
Crain’s New York Business Zara Realty has filed plans for a 223-unit apartment property in Queens, NY The New York developer expects that 30 percent of the units will be deemed as affordable housing The nine-story building, at 153-10 88th Ave,...
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed furniture manufacturer has signed a lease to fully occupy the 308,550-square-foot industrial building at 481 Weston Canal Road in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of New York City Bridge Development Partners owns...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
David M Brickman, 54, is stepping down from his position as chief executive of Freddie Mac, effective Jan 8 The agency gave no reason for his resignation, but Brickman previously had built Freddie’s multifamily operation into a well-oiled...
A group of lenders led by Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, has provided $170 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and renovation of the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The loan helped facilitate the property's...
Wells Fargo Bank, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Axos Bank have committed to provide $125 billion of construction financing for the redevelopment of One Madison Ave in Manhattan The facility has a term of up to six years...