Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starlight Investments has agreed to pay $1085 million, or $319,118/unit, for the 340-unit Bluffs at Highlands Ranch apartment property in Highlands Ranch, Colo, some 15 miles south of Denver The Toronto investment manager is buying the property from...
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc has paid $54 million, or $605/sf, for the 89,309-square-foot office building at 1 Alewife Center in Cambridge, Mass The Solano Beach, Calif, company bought the property from James Campbell Co of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Empire Communities has proposed building a $132 million mixed-use project near the Atlanta Beltline’s Southside Trail Plans for the project, which is being built on a 34-acre site at 1335 Boulevard SE in the...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has acquired a 464,947-square-foot industrial property at 10000 Twin Lakes Parkway in Charlotte, NC, for $276 million, or about $5936/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Chestnut Hill Investments has broken ground on the 125,400-square-foot Airport Logistics Center near the Tampa International Airport The Jacksonville, Fla, developer is building the property on a site along West Linebaugh...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Apartments at Blakeney, a 295-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $745 million, or about $252,542/unit The company, the real estate investment arm of TIAA, bought the...
REBusiness Online Harsch Investment Properties has purchased Evans Airpark Center, a 120,433-square-foot industrial complex in Scottsdale, Ariz, for $176 million, or $14614/sf The Portland, Ore, company purchased the property from Fadden Enterprises...
REBusiness Online TJL Properties has sold the 267,500-square-foot industrial facility at 700-702 National Court in Richmond, Calif, for $501 million, or $18729/sf The buyer was an undisclosed institutional investor JLL Capital Markets brokered the...