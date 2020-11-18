Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starlight Investments has agreed to pay $1085 million, or $319,118/unit, for the 340-unit Bluffs at Highlands Ranch apartment property in Highlands Ranch, Colo, some 15 miles south of Denver The Toronto investment manager is buying the property from...
CBRE Global Investor has provided $30 million of mortgage financing for the 228,350-square-foot office building at 180 Park Ave in Florham Park, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which facilitated the property’s purchase by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc has paid $54 million, or $605/sf, for the 89,309-square-foot office building at 1 Alewife Center in Cambridge, Mass The Solano Beach, Calif, company bought the property from James Campbell Co of...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Aberdeen, Md The building, at 913 Old Philadelphia Road, previously was occupied by Pier 1 Imports Hartz Mountain Industries, a Secaucus, NJ, real...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $66 million of financing against six industrial properties with 591,349 square feet in New Jersey Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan, which was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield Four...
South Florida Business Journal Acorn Mini Storage has sold a 752-unit self-storage facility in Lantana, Fla, for $131 million, or about $17,420/unit An affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments of Austin, Texas, bought the property, on...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has acquired a 464,947-square-foot industrial property at 10000 Twin Lakes Parkway in Charlotte, NC, for $276 million, or about $5936/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Apartments at Blakeney, a 295-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $745 million, or about $252,542/unit The company, the real estate investment arm of TIAA, bought the...
REBusiness Online Harsch Investment Properties has purchased Evans Airpark Center, a 120,433-square-foot industrial complex in Scottsdale, Ariz, for $176 million, or $14614/sf The Portland, Ore, company purchased the property from Fadden Enterprises...