Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties Inc is developing two industrial buildings totaling 145,000 square feet as part of its Creekview 121 business park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Jackson, Miss, REIT plans to start work on the...
Austin Business Journal CIM Group is planning to develop a 246,774-square-foot commercial building in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles developer purchased the project’s development site at 1300 East Fifth St last year The $26 million project...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ryan Cos has placed the 121,117-square-foot Rosemont Corporate Center office building in Rosemont, Ill, near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, on the sales block Cushman & Wakefield has the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp is planning to develop a large industrial project near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport The Charlotte company has proposed developing the property on about 156 acres south of Interstate 85, east...
South Florida Business Journal The City of Miami Beach, Fla, is looking for developers to build up to 383,439 square feet of class-A office space It recently issued request for letters of intent for developers interested in the project The...
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban is planning to build a 32-story apartment property in downtown San Antonio The property has been proposed for a parking lot site at 305 Soledad St Plans call for 351 units and a 7,250-square-foot retail...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Columbus Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought the 262,400-square-foot warehouse at 870 Claycraft Road in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Gahanna, Ohio, for $20 million or $7622/sf Eric Shea of NKF brokered the sale between Exeter, of...