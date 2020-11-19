Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has completed its purchase of a development site in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area where it plans to build a 352-unit apartment property The San Antonio developer is building the eight-story property at Colorado...
San Antonio Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has been approved to build a 141,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The project is being planned for a 55-acre site at West Avenue and Wurzback Parkway, near the San Antonio International...
Austin Business Journal The Austin, Texas, Zoning and Platting Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use development at the 7700 Parmer business park in that city Accesso Partners of Hallandale Beach, Fla, owns the 138-acre complex The latest...
Houston Business Journal Hanover Co is building a 14-acre mixed-use complex near the Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston The property, which is being called Autry Park, is being built between Allen Parkway and West Dallas Street and is being bordered by...
Houston Business Journal An affiliate of Johnson Development Corp is redeveloping the former corporate campus of a Halliburton Co affiliate in Houston into a 50-acre mixed-use project Demolition is underway on the property’s...
Commercial Observer A venture of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Eastpointe has secured $68 million of construction financing for the 300-unit Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro apartment project in Bridgeport, Conn Sculptor Real Estate provided...
St Louis Business Journal AMJ Investment Group plans to redevelop 10 blocks in St Louis’ O’Fallon Park into a mixed-use project The first phase of the project, City District, would include a $56 million plan to develop retail space,...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Aberdeen, Md The building, at 913 Old Philadelphia Road, previously was occupied by Pier 1 Imports Hartz Mountain Industries, a Secaucus, NJ, real...
Crain’s New York Business Zara Realty has filed plans for a 223-unit apartment property in Queens, NY The New York developer expects that 30 percent of the units will be deemed as affordable housing The nine-story building, at 153-10 88th Ave,...