Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Starlight Investments has agreed to pay $1085 million, or $319,118/unit, for the 340-unit Bluffs at Highlands Ranch apartment property in Highlands Ranch, Colo, some 15 miles south of Denver The Toronto investment manager is buying the property from...
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc has paid $54 million, or $605/sf, for the 89,309-square-foot office building at 1 Alewife Center in Cambridge, Mass The Solano Beach, Calif, company bought the property from James Campbell Co of...
South Florida Business Journal Acorn Mini Storage has sold a 752-unit self-storage facility in Lantana, Fla, for $131 million, or about $17,420/unit An affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments of Austin, Texas, bought the property, on...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has acquired a 464,947-square-foot industrial property at 10000 Twin Lakes Parkway in Charlotte, NC, for $276 million, or about $5936/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Apartments at Blakeney, a 295-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $745 million, or about $252,542/unit The company, the real estate investment arm of TIAA, bought the...
REBusiness Online Harsch Investment Properties has purchased Evans Airpark Center, a 120,433-square-foot industrial complex in Scottsdale, Ariz, for $176 million, or $14614/sf The Portland, Ore, company purchased the property from Fadden Enterprises...
REBusiness Online TJL Properties has sold the 267,500-square-foot industrial facility at 700-702 National Court in Richmond, Calif, for $501 million, or $18729/sf The buyer was an undisclosed institutional investor JLL Capital Markets brokered the...