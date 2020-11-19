Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
The small-capitalization property market got hammered during the third quarter as small businesses shut their doors, many for good, as a result of government-mandated closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic Negative absorption for the year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office vacancy rate increased by 30 basis points in the latest quarter, to 174 percent, according to Moody’s Analytics REIS, as 9 million square feet of newly constructed space was...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
Hotel performance has remained volatile, with the national occupancy rate slipping to 444 percent for the week through Oct 31 from 48 percent the week before, according to STR Occupancy had been slowly, but steadily improving for much of the summer,...
The volume of apartment property sales in New York City totaled $28 billion during the first three quarters of 2020, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's down 391 percent from the same time last year and is the lowest sales volume for the...
The median monthly asking rent for a Manhattan apartment unit was $2,990 in the third quarter, according to StreetEasycom That's down 78 percent from last year The city's apartment vacancy rate has been estimated to be as high as 11 percent It's...
Freddie Mac originated $483 billion of multifamily loans this year through the end of September, a 204 percent decline from the $607 billion of volume it originated during the same period last year Meanwhile, $757 billion of its loans, or 247...