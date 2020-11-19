Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Baldor Specialty Foods has acquired 13 acres of land at 7071 Milnor St in Philadelphia on which it plans to construct a 224,000-square-foot cold-storage facility The New York company is a wholesale distributor of meat,...
Philadelphia Business Journal TJX Cos has agreed to fully lease a 300,000-square-foot distribution center that is under construction in Philadelphia DH Property Holdings, a New York real estate firm, is developing the building at 9801 Blue Grass...
Dallas Morning News Huntington Industrial Partners has been approved by the Mesquite, Texas, City Council to build a two-building industrial property in that North Texas city The 356,000-square-foot property is being built on 22 acres along Military...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has completed its purchase of a development site in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area where it plans to build a 352-unit apartment property The San Antonio developer is building the eight-story property at Colorado...
San Antonio Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has been approved to build a 141,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The project is being planned for a 55-acre site at West Avenue and Wurzback Parkway, near the San Antonio International...
Austin Business Journal The Austin, Texas, Zoning and Platting Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use development at the 7700 Parmer business park in that city Accesso Partners of Hallandale Beach, Fla, owns the 138-acre complex The latest...
Houston Business Journal Hanover Co is building a 14-acre mixed-use complex near the Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston The property, which is being called Autry Park, is being built between Allen Parkway and West Dallas Street and is being bordered by...
Houston Business Journal An affiliate of Johnson Development Corp is redeveloping the former corporate campus of a Halliburton Co affiliate in Houston into a 50-acre mixed-use project Demolition is underway on the property’s...
Commercial Observer A venture of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Eastpointe has secured $68 million of construction financing for the 300-unit Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro apartment project in Bridgeport, Conn Sculptor Real Estate provided...