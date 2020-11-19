Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $805 million of financing against the 120,239-square-foot office building at 888 16th St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Meadow Partners,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has set a $70 billion lending cap for next year for each of the two agencies That compares with what amounted to an $80...
MetLife Investment Management has provided $528 million of floating-rate financing against Perimeter’s Edge, a 341,547-square-foot office-lab complex in the Research Triangle area near Raleigh, NC The four-building complex was acquired...
Commercial Observer A venture of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Eastpointe has secured $68 million of construction financing for the 300-unit Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro apartment project in Bridgeport, Conn Sculptor Real Estate provided...
Rialto Capital Management has topped $14 billion of equity commitments for its latest debt-investment fund, making it by far the largest fund it's raised And more recently, it launched a property-investing counterpart, through which it's raised $80...
Starlight Investments has agreed to pay $1085 million, or $319,118/unit, for the 340-unit Bluffs at Highlands Ranch apartment property in Highlands Ranch, Colo, some 15 miles south of Denver The Toronto investment manager is buying the property from...
CBRE Global Investor has provided $30 million of mortgage financing for the 228,350-square-foot office building at 180 Park Ave in Florham Park, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which facilitated the property’s purchase by...
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc has paid $54 million, or $605/sf, for the 89,309-square-foot office building at 1 Alewife Center in Cambridge, Mass The Solano Beach, Calif, company bought the property from James Campbell Co of...