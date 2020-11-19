Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $805 million of financing against the 120,239-square-foot office building at 888 16th St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Meadow Partners,...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has set a $70 billion lending cap for next year for each of the two agencies That compares with what amounted to an $80...
Commercial Observer A venture of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Eastpointe has secured $68 million of construction financing for the 300-unit Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro apartment project in Bridgeport, Conn Sculptor Real Estate provided...
CBRE Global Investor has provided $30 million of mortgage financing for the 228,350-square-foot office building at 180 Park Ave in Florham Park, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-year loan, which facilitated the property’s purchase by...
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $66 million of financing against six industrial properties with 591,349 square feet in New Jersey Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan, which was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield Four...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
David M Brickman, 54, is stepping down from his position as chief executive of Freddie Mac, effective Jan 8 The agency gave no reason for his resignation, but Brickman previously had built Freddie’s multifamily operation into a well-oiled...